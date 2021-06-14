Cuban software company develops tool to facilitate digitization in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban software company Desoft has developed a Cuban localization of an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) of the Belgian company Odoo S.A., a tool that facilitates digital communication and commerce, and expands perspectives towards the new era of digitalization in Cuba.



This was possible thanks to the signing of a partnership agreement with the Belgian company Odoo S.A., which gives Desoft the expansion of its business opportunities in the international market and recognition and visibility.



In addition, it will be possible, with the signing of the agreement, to access project code repositories, sales training and webinars, as well as training and access to the knowledge base of the technology developed by the company.



According to a press release published on Desoft's website, Odoo S.A. is the creator of the prestigious ERP-type management software for the administration of the processes of any entity from different modules such as accounting, logistics, distribution, production, sales, purchasing, transport fleet management, among others.



The Cuban version was created with adaptation to Cuban business and legislative standards, with several modules that allow managing different areas of an entity.



It makes it possible to share the data generated with all departments, resulting in a unified system that automatizes the internal processes of the organizations.



This tool, articulated by modules or applications, allows each client to implement only those modules required and to add or eliminate others, depending on the needs.



With the introduction of this management platform in the Cuban market, there will be a substantial change towards the digital transformation of institutions, not only in the integrity with which processes can be managed through the adoption of international best practices, but also in the way services are provided.



Odoo ERP, based on open source software, is currently one of the most widely used systems of this type at international level, with more than three million users worldwide.