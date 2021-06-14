Cuban president pays tribute to national heroes Antonio Maceo and Ernesto Che Guevara





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, paid tribute today and always to two great heroes of Our America: Ernesto Che Guevara and Antonio Maceo.



The president referred to them on Twitter as heroes born on the same day, in different countries and centuries and united by Cuba, intransigence and history.



Ramiro Valdes Menendez, Commander of the Revolution and deputy prime minister highlighted on the same social media that Maceo and Che not only coincided in being born on June 14, but also in their thoughts and actions to fight for Cuba's independence and freedom.



Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, deputy PM of the Cuban government, paid tribute to their birthdays by remembering every day the Bronze Titan and the beloved Ernesto Che Guevara, men of courage and valor, of thought and nobility.



For his part, Jorge Luis Perdomo, also deputy prime minister stated that they are an inspiration for all generations of Cubans and examples of struggle in the face of adversity and powerful enemies.



While Alejandro Gil Fernandez, vice prime minister and minister of economy and planning, described them as two great men of Cuban history, examples of courage, strong will and high sense of duty, who entered immortality through the wide door.



Ernesto Guevara de la Serna was a revolutionary fighter, statesman, writer and Argentinean-Cuban doctor; his life, behavior and thought have become a paradigm for millions of men and women around the world.



Antonio Maceo Grajales was Major General of the Liberation Army and has been considered a leader of high prestige and a master in the use of military tactics.