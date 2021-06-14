Donation of medical supplies from Canada arrives in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) A donation of medical supplies meant for the fight against AIDS-19 arrived this Saturday at Frank País International Airport, in the city of Holguin, on a flight from Toronto, Canada.



The shipment, organized and coordinated by the Juan Gualberto Gómez Association of Cubans in Toronto, is composed of syringes, disposable needles, pulmonary ventilation equipment, endotracheal and endobronchial catheters for pediatric ages.

Also included in the shipment are laboratory components, as well as protective equipment for medical personnel facing the pandemic within the red zones, such as gowns, caps and disposable masks.

Dr. Rebeca Robles García, head of International Relations at the Provincial Directorate of Public Health in Holguín, expressed her gratitude for this donation valued at more than 65 thousand dollars.

In statements to ACN, she expressed her gratitude for the unconditional support of this group of Cubans that also contributes to improve the quality of service in the Mother and Child Program, in oncology patients and in patients infected with COVID-19.

Iván Francisco Fernández Rueda, official of the provincial delegation of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, highlighted the solidarity gesture organized and materialized in record time, with the participation of friends linked to the international movement of solidarity with Cuba.

He also explained that the Juan Gualberto Gómez Association of Cubans in Toronto belongs to the Canadian network of solidarity with Cuba that reinforces the international struggle against the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba, positioning itself more and more strongly in social networks and other digital scenarios.