Cuban President Calls to Keep Struggle against US Blockade





Havana, June 10 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz Canel called from the central-eastern province of Cienfuegos to keep denouncing the US economic blockade of the island in order to provoke a change of attitude in the current US administration´s Cuba policy.



Diaz-Canel presided over in Ciego de Avila a working session with members of the Communist Party Secretariat and local directives aimed at considering concepts and guidelines that stemmed from the recent 8th Congress of the political organization.



The President stressed the need for exchange and explained that Cuban economy needs hard currency to meet the needs of the people in a context marked by the impact of the US blockade and Washington´s aggressive chase of Cuban financial transactions which makes foreign banks to not establish links with Cuba.



The head of state explained about the challenges facing Cuban economy which has seen the reduction of its income sources along with the standing US sanctions against the island. The material shortage affecting Cuba is the consequence of pressures and blockades which have led to an inflation that we need to face from the bases.



We have to explain the people about the role of the hard currency shops which have helped to guarantee basic resources for the population amidst maneuvers to asphyxiate us.



The Communist leader stressed the need to keep raising the authority of the Party by working side by side with the people and at the same time develop capacities.