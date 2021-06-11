ETECSA expands capacity in mobile telephony services in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The Territorial Division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) in the province of Holguin has expanded during the current year, despite the COVID-19 situation, the capacity of radio bases for mobile telephony to improve communications and data traffic capabilities.



Darquiris Sánchez Castro, head of ETECSA’s Commercial and Marketing Department, told ACN that mobile telephony and Nauta accounts are currently the entity’s main services to ensure connectivity, an effort guaranteed by ICT engineers with the deployment of the new radio bases.



During the first months of this year, she added, seven new second-generation (2G), eight 3G and 12 4G stations were installed in this region that provide for greater speed in data traffic and other services. Now there are 144 2G radio bases, 146 3G nodes and 78 fourth-generation nodes throughout the province.



These and other actions are part of the necessary process of informatization of Cuban society to contribute more and better to economic development for the benefit of people’s quality of life, a major challenge facing the Ministry of Communications.