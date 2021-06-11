Cubans living abroad can continue to apply for passports without visiting the consulate





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) Cubans living in countries where biometric data capture is available can continue to apply for their passports without visiting consulates, a service to be provided until further notice due to the international epidemiological situation.



So was reported today by Ernesto Soberon, Director General of Consular Affairs and Cubans Residing Abroad, in a series of messages on Twitter, where he also explained that the application form available on the website of each consulate or consular office must be used and the requirements regarding the applicant’s photograph and signature complied with.



He also made it clear that the rest of the measures taken since March 2020 for Cubans based in other countries to take care of these and other formalities remain in force.



According to the website Nación y Emigración, among the said current provisions is the automatic and free-of-charge extension of a Cuban national’s uninterrupted stay abroad beyond the established 24 months without detriment to their status of residents in Cuba.



Likewise, Cuban citizens residing in the Island may return, exceptionally, even if their passport has expired and is pending an extension.



In the case of those who live abroad and usually stay or work in third countries, need to have their passport in order to travel to Cuba, for which the relevant Cuban consulates abroad provide all the necessary facilities.