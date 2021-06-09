Cuba thanks ALBA-TCP countries for their support against U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla thanked today on Twitter the ALBA-TCP countries for their support to the island in its fight against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



He stressed in his message that the solidarity of the Latin American peoples and governments has been vital in the face of that inhumane policy.



The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) joined the international campaign against the blockade, which is taking place in view of the presentation, this June 23 at the United Nations General Assembly, of Cuba's report on the need to put an end to this unilateral policy.



The Executive Secretary of the Latin American regional bloc, Sacha Llorenti, supported this purpose on Twitter, in a message where he shared photographs and pointed out that the blockade is also a virus.



Every year since 1992, Cuba has received support from most UN member countries regarding the urgent need to stop the siege, but Washington has not been deterred.



According to official figures, the damages to Cuba accumulated during almost six decades of application of this policy amount to almost 144.5 billion dollars.



Between April 2019 and March 2020, a period marked by a serious setback in relations between the two countries, numerous regulations and provisions issued by former President Donald Trump took the situation to unprecedented levels of hostility, even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the change of administration in the North American country, more than 240 blockade measures imposed on Cuba remain in force.

