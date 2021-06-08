Cuba participates in virtual meeting on international postal operations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) The Cuban postal company Correos de Cuba participated on Monday in a virtual working meeting with presidents and general directors of the member operators of the Postal Union of the Americas, Spain and Portugal (UAEP).



Convened by Correos de España, the meeting was attended by the secretary general of that regional organization, Roberto Cavanna, according to a note published on the Cuban postal company's website.



The main objective of the meeting was to resume the project presented by Spain in November 2019 to boost the parcel service and e-commerce in Latin America.



Carlos Asencio Valerino and Eldis Vargas Camejo, president and first vice president of Correos de Cuba, respectively, and other executives participated on behalf of the Caribbean nation.



Asencio Valerino pointed out that Correos de Cuba welcomes the project presented by Correos de España, to which it offered full collaboration.



He also explained the experiences and good practices of the Cuban postal service thanks to the capillarity of the national postal network and the organization's digital transformation process.



Likewise, the executive ratified Cuba's will and interest in promoting the exchange of parcels and e-commerce with Spain and Latin American countries, although he clarified that this could not ignore the impact of the blockade imposed by the U.S. government which, among other effects, limits the access of Cubans to the platforms and payment channels that are usually used for e-commerce worldwide, according to the text.



According to the aforementioned note, during the meeting Juan Manuel Serrano, president of Correos de España, addressed the opportunities and challenges of the postal sector in times of pandemic, while Eduardo Herrera, director of Operations of that entity, presented the particularities of the volumes of parcels from that European nation to Latin America.



The program also included a round table discussion on the objectives and needs of UPAEP member postal operators to position themselves in e-commerce.