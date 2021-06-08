Cuban FM sends condolences for flood victims in Sri Lanka





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent today heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Sri Lanka for those victims of floods and mudslides caused by a monsoon.



On Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the dead victims.



According to the local press, heavy rains caused by the monsoon have affected, since Friday, several districts of Sri Lanka.



Some 160,000 people have been affected by the meteorological phenomenon, and at least 17 deaths have been reported.



The National Building Research Organization also issued landslide warnings.



For the next few days there is a high probability of increased rainfall in the southwest of the country, the meteorological department warned.



Twice a year, Sri Lanka is affected by monsoons, which cause heavy rains and severe flooding.