Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuban librarians on their day

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) With congratulations to those who preserve and increase the knowledge gathered in books, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez greeted today the day of the librarian in the country.
On Twitter, the president said that despite the virtuality imposed by COVID-19, the magic of libraries has remained, and their doors will reopen when the pandemic is defeated.
Every year, on June 7, the Librarian's Day is celebrated in the country as a tribute to the birth, in 1812, of the father of Cuban bibliography: Antonio Bachiler y Morales.
This date was first celebrated in 1950, hosted by the Office of the Historian of Havana, but it was not until 1981 that it was established as a national holiday.
As part of the celebrations, there will be a presentation today of the awards granted by the Cuban Association of Librarians, as well as its highest distinction, the Antonio Bachiler y Morales commemorative stamp.
This award has been granted since 1995 to library professionals and institutions that have maintained an outstanding work in the activity.
