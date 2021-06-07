Díaz-Canel calls for citizen participation in a sustainable Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, called on Sunday for citizen participation in the construction of a sustainable Cuba.



The communities, as always, are protagonists of the transformation of the neighborhood, the president stressed in his official Twitter account, where he highlighted the massive participation for World Environment Day, celebrated this Saturday.



Yesterday there was a tide of people planting trees. The strength of a united Cuba that is capable of turning clay into a miracle, he said.



Community, scientific institutions, mass organizations, state and non-state sector, in a memorable day,' he added in another message.



On World Environment Day, the president ratified the day before the commitment to safeguard the natural resources and biodiversity of the archipelago.



In this sense, he recalled that the Constitution of the nation guarantees in its Article 75 the right of all people to enjoy a healthy and balanced environment.



The duty of the Executive is to contribute to this, Díaz-Canel posted on Twitter.



'Let's restore ecosystems, plant trees, bet on greener cities and clean rivers and coasts. We must make peace with nature,' he said.



There were different activities this Saturday, among which stands out the Youth in Green Day, which since last Tuesday has been developed by the Youth Technical Brigades and the Youth Environmental Network of Cuba, during which actions like this one and others also aimed at preserving and increasing the nation's forest heritage have taken place throughout the country.