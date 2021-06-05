Cuban Communist Leader Heads Forum on the Political Organization





Havana, June 4 (ACN) Cuban President and Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz-Canel presided over a meeting of party and government members to follow up on the recent 8th Congress of the political organization and its role in society.



The gathering took place at Havana’s Provincial Party School with the participation of members of the Secretariat of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and government officials from all Havana municipalities.



A similar meeting was held in the bordering province of Matanzas in the morning after other forums were previously held in other territories with the aim of taking the results of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party to society basis in an attractive manner with strong social impact.

Improving and enriching the projects approved by the Congress, held April 16-19 is the goal of these meetings headed by the Cuban Communist leader.