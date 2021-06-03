First Waterspout ever in Central Cuban Harbor





Cienfuegos, June 2 (ACN) The National Radar Centers in eastern Cuba reported the first appearance of a waterspout in the Bay of the south-central city of Cienfuegos.



Meteorologist Alvaro Perez told ACN that the waterspout was linked to a powerful storm cloud at 18 kilometers high. The phenomenon developed over the inlet very close to the local oil refinery.



Waterspouts are common in this time of the year under a rainy season because they occur associated to locally severe storms. They are very dangerous due to their strong winds.



The meteorologist said that during the storm in Cienfuegos, a 104-km gust of wind was reported southeast of the city. The people here recalled that on June 1, thirty-three years ago, a large portion of the city was flooded under heavy rains that claimed several lives.