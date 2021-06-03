First Waterspout ever in Central Cuban Harbor

Cienfuegos, June 2 (ACN) The National Radar Centers in eastern Cuba reported the first appearance of a waterspout in the Bay of the south-central city of Cienfuegos.
Meteorologist Alvaro Perez told ACN that the waterspout was linked to a powerful storm cloud at 18 kilometers high. The phenomenon developed over the inlet very close to the local oil refinery.
Waterspouts are common in this time of the year under a rainy season because they occur associated to locally severe storms. They are very dangerous due to their strong winds.
The meteorologist said that during the storm in Cienfuegos, a 104-km gust of wind was reported southeast of the city. The people here recalled that on June 1, thirty-three years ago, a large portion of the city was flooded under heavy rains that claimed several lives.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio