Havana city sets up program to recover veterinary clinics and offices





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Havana city government is setting a up a program for the recovery of veterinary clinics and veterinary offices in order to improve attention to pets and other animals in the Cuban capital.



According to information published on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture (Minag), the construction works are progressing at a good pace, the equipment to be used is available once the premises where they will be installed are ready and there is the will to establish a productive chain between the company THABA and Tenería for the production of pet implements.



Likewise, the veterinary products will be produced by the Empresa de Aseguramiento y Servicios Generales a la Ganadería (EASIG) and the required formulation is available in pre-established formats for pet food.



All these elements, according to Minag, will translate in encouraging results as the beginning of the test of the program for the recovery of clinics and clinics in Havana.



The text points out that with a view to the establishment of the program, since March 9 of this year, a series of meetings have been held at the provincial level, and notes that the Carlos III clinic would be used as a pilot test to later extend the experiences acquired throughout the national territory.



For this purpose, the coordination of several organizations has been established, among which are the Ministries of Construction and Public Health; EASIG; Labiofam; the companies Piensos de Occidente, THABA, Celso Stackeman, and Talleres Agropecuarios; as well as the Grupo Empresarial de la Industria Ligera, among other entities.



These centers are in charge of carrying out the program, according to their corporate purpose, which includes construction work to solve problems of leaks in the roof and other repair actions and the allocation of medical equipment (X-rays, ultrasound, etc.).



In addition, they will be in charge of setting up a pharmacy for the sale of veterinary products, the opening of a point of sale for the commercialization of pet food and the sale of pet supplies: feeders, waterers, leashes, collars, cages, among others.