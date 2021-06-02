Cuba Addresses Session of UN South-South Cooperation Committee





Havana, June 1 (ACN) The Covid-19 pandemic is the most recent proof that current challenges facing our nations cannot be effectively addressed in an independent manner, such isolated efforts are not enough not only to reach sustainable development, but also to guarantee peace, health and general wellbeing of the world population.



The statement was made by Cuba’s deputy foreign trade and investment minister Deborah Rivas at the 20th Session of the UN High-Level Committee on South-South Cooperation. She noted that respect for International Law, multilateralism, alliances and supportive cooperation among our countries are the factors that allow the advancement towards a better future.



The Cuban government official described as intolerable foreign interference and provocation of violence and she went on to denounce the illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba, the implementation of the extraterritorial Helms Burton Law against her country and its blacklisting by Washington as a country sponsor of international terrorism.



The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development sets clear goals and objectives which will not be met on time without the promotion of a world alliance and the change of current development models, to include, among other issues, environmental projections, Rivas said.



The deputy minister also mentioned Cuba’s efforts against the pandemic and its commitment to health and life through medical cooperation actions in 2020 and 2021. Some 56 Cuban medical brigades have assisted 40 countries of the world in the fight against COVID-19.



Meanwhile, Cuba is developing five COVID-19 Vaccines to benefit its population and other nations of the world. Cuban health authorities expect to have immunized 70 percent of the population by August.