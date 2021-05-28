Cuba Strongly Rejects US Allegations





Havana, May 27 (ACN) The general director for the United States of America at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Johana Tablada, rejected recent statements against Cuba by acting assistant secretary of state Julie Chung.



Chung’s statements are a mock concern for human rights, while Washington hides its real objectives. The US government tries to deviate public attention from the serious human rights violations against the Cuban people by enforcing the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation.



The United States has no moral authority to question the respect for human rights in Cuba, since the US territory has reported over 900 fatal events at the hands of the police just last year.



The US Congress usually approves the allocation of 50 million dollars just to interfere with Cuba’s internal affairs, and subvert internal order in the Caribbean nation, the official stressed.