Chinese Donation of Solar Panels to Reach Cuba





Havana, May 25 (ACN) China will donate some five thousand solar panel systems as part of the Chinese government’s “Belt and Road” climate change initiative, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The project is part of South-South cooperation as proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013 as a joint global effort towards development.



In November 2018, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified the importance of Xi’s proposal during a visit to China, following a bilateral cooperation MOU signed by the two nations.



The Belt and Road initiative prioritizes the funding of projects, the expansion and improvement of infrastructure, and technology transfer and research.



Cuba and China established full diplomatic relations in 1960; such links are marked by the fight against unilateralism and the denunciation of the use of force and the violation of international laws.