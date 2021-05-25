Cuba forecasts high hydro-meteorological activity in the second half of the year





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Tropical cyclones, severe local storms, heavy rains and flash floods are phenomena that could cause damage in Cuba during 2021, said the general director of the Institute of Meteorology, PhD Celso Pazos Alberdi.



During the Meteoro 2021 exercise, the specialist pointed out that general conditions, both oceanic and atmospheric, are favorable for the development of cyclones this year, Granma newspaper reported.



The season is forecast to be active, he added, with the formation of 16 tropical cyclones, of which eight could reach hurricane category.



According to Pazos Alberdi, there is a high probability (approximately 85 %) that Cuba will be affected by a tropical cyclone.



During the hurricane season, although the greatest activity is concentrated from June 1 to November 30, in recent years there have been extemporaneous events, especially in May, the expert concluded.