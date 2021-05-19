Cuban and South African parliamentarians exchange on bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban and South African parliamentarians held on Tuesday a virtual exchange on the bilateral relations that unite both peoples since the establishment of diplomatic ties on May 11, 1994.



During the meeting, the South African deputies were interested in the development of the five Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates: Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Mambisa, Abdala and Soberana Plus, according to the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) in its official Twitter profile.



"Parliamentarians from #South Africa are interested in the development of the five #Cuba vaccine candidates and the continuity of our country's solidarity with the African peoples," the Cuban Parliament tweeted.



According to the report, present on the Cuban side were Yolanda Ferrer, president of the International Relations Commission of the Caribbean legislature; Dr. Francisco Durán, national director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health; Congressman Enrique Alemán, and the Cuban ambassador to South Africa, Rodolfo Benítez.



Cuban congressman Enrique Alemán explained to his counterparts from the African nation the damages caused by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States to the people of Cuba, a genocidal policy that has intensified during this stage of COVID-19.



Cuba and South Africa are currently implementing successful cooperation agreements in areas such as health, education, public works, human settlements, infrastructure, science, information and communications technologies, sports, environment, water and sanitation, among others.