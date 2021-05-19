Back in their cages lions that escaped in central Cuban Zoo





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The commotion experienced in the areas of the Zoological Park of this city, when three male lions belonging to the Areito Circus escaped on Tuesday, was only a scare, due to the quick actions of the authorities in charge and the tamer who takes care of them directly, the only professional of its kind active in the country.



A slip of the person in charge of the cleaning of the cage where the lions live, favored the escape by leaving the latch of the cage badly placed, so that the door was left open and allowed the animals to go out to the outside area,



Orlando Leyva Cardoso, the tamer of the Areito Circus, made two of them enter their cages, while the third one resisted and was sedated with a tranquilizer dart.



The animals did not pose any danger to passers-by, since they did not go beyond the perimeter fence of the enclosure, explained Kenny Ortigas Guerrero, president of the Provincial Council of Performing Arts (CPAE) to the press.



In addition to being well fed and cared for, he said that they have been tamed and trained since they were small and are used to performing in front of the public as part of the circus shows coordinated by the CPAE in the areas of the aforementioned Zoo, located in the Casino Campestre, the largest urban park in the country.



The security protocols were activated immediately and with total discipline, because it was recognized that it was not an act of bad intention but a negligence, which will be analyzed and the corresponding disciplinary sanction will be applied to the responsible, added Ortigas Guerrero.

He also highlighted the work of the personnel of the Ministry of the Interior who went to these areas to protect the site.