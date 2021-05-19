Cuba to host international event Infogest 2021





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) With the opening conference by Dr. Marcelo Felipe Moreira "Building the Future with strategic management methodology focused on results" began the pre-event days for the 9th Infogest 2021 Information and Technology Management Workshop, to be held May 19-21.



Through the platform Jitsi meet, the Brazilian researcher explained to those present the different methodologies employed with the use of planning tools such as Smarth, Project Canvas, Kanban and 5W2H.



Marcelo Felipe Moreira is a professor at the University of Brasilia and a member of the American Society for the Development of Science in Science, Technology and Sustainable Progress.



He is also author of the book Los secretos de Google ("Google's secrets: how to do intelligent research on the Internet") and co-author of the book La gran trasformación ambiental: una cronología de la dialéctica hombre-naturaleza ("The great environmental transformation: a chronology of the human-nature dialectic").



For her part, Blanca Uranga Pozo, virtual coordinator of Infogest 2021, informed that after this ninth edition of the workshop there will be a post-event conference on business intelligence at the Soybean Processing Company.



She mentioned that this section is one of the necessary requirements for companies to be able to export and highlighted the Universidad de Oriente as a major client, with more than seventy works associated with the subject.