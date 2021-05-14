Cuban Journalists Association Denounces Aggressions against its Members





Havana, May 13 (ACN) The Cuban Journalist Association, UPEC, denounced virtual and physical aggressions against professionals of the sector over the past few weeks.



A statement by the association—cubaperiodistas.cu—explains that the national board of the association strongly condemned such actions during a videoconference attended by guest journalist Humberto Lopez, who has been attacked after he denounced actions by local US-sponsored counterrevolutionary groups aimed at undermining the Cuban socialist system.



The UPEC statement reads that anti-Cuban circles in South Florida and their employees in Cuba have been exposed so they try to silence the Cuban press by harassing and intimidating local journalists.



“We will not allow aggressions or threats; we will defend the physical and moral integrity of our members in legitimate exercise of the freedom of the press established by the Cuban Constitution, the laws and the nation’s institutional spirit,” the statement reads.