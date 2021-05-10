Cuba congratulates Russia on Victory Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, congratulated the people and government of Russia on the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War against fascism.



The Caribbean nation's foreign minister, in a message on his official Twitter account, evoked the importance of the date for the Caribbean nation and the world.



Cordial congratulations to the Russian government and people on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War against fascism. We Cubans always remember with admiration that transcendental event, wrote the minister.



The date, known as Victory Day, commemorates the triumph of the Soviet Union and the troops of the Allied countries over Nazi Germany in World War II (1939-1945).



During the war, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics suffered losses of more than 27 million people, the destruction of more than 1,710 cities, 70,000 villages and towns, as well as incalculable damage to industry and agriculture.



Some Russian cities played a more outstanding role in the fight against the Nazi aggression: at present, there are 27 cities that hold the title of Hero City and 30 of Military Glory and military parades are also organized in them, according to Prensa Latina agency