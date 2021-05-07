Cuban central province to increase exportable products in its economy





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) The province of Cienfuegos will incorporate 14 new exportable items this year, despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of the U.S. blockade against Cuba.



Maria Elena Alejo Arguiñao, head of the foreign trade, foreign investment and international economic cooperation department of the provincial government, told the Cuban News Agency that these items include tench head, freshwater prawns, claria fillet, blue cheese, aseptic and sliced mangoes.



They also plan to include Persian lime, pollen and honey from the land, sawn wood, AliviHos homeopathic products, double ungrounded electrical outlets and soursop leaves.



With these new products, the territory accumulates a total of 93 goods and services for export, involving agencies such as Azcuba, Fisheries, as well as the Ministries of Agriculture, Public Health, Food Industry, Higher Education, and others, the directive pointed out.



Of these funds, 52 are categorized as consolidated, including Biorat, charcoal, tobacco, coffee, sugar, hot bell pepper, traditional bee honey and shrimp.



There are also four items in development and 36 in promotion, provided by other Cienfuegos entities.



For his part, Jose Ramon Ignacio Fernandez, a specialist in foreign trade, stated that the leading industry in Cienfuegos is sugar, which currently accounts for more than 90 % of the total value of production destined for foreign markets.



Likewise, the excellent quality of the candy is outstanding, endorsed in local laboratories, where it is noted with more than 99 % of pool in its composition.



Vidatox 30 CH, developed by the Labiofam Business Group in Cienfuegos, is a good example of the products consolidated in this territory and destined for other countries.



Master of Science Fabio Jesus Linares Pasos stressed that the also called toxin of life has a high demand in 17 countries, where Vietnam and some states in the Americas, Europe and Asia are the most important ones.



As requested by the country's top management, the Foreign Trade Department in Cienfuegos continues its work strategy with each of the entities involved to strengthen the products according to the potentialities.