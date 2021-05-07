All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
07
May Friday

Cuba and Hungary to Boost Trade Relations



Havana, May 6 (ACN) Experts with the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and with Hungary’s National Agriculture Chamber addressed opportunities to further expand commercial relations in important economic areas.

During the virtual meeting, the two parties agreed to consolidate their support to Cuban and Hungarian entrepreneurs in order to advance business possibilities in agriculture, food production and processing, according to the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Twitter account.
Last September, Cuba and Hungary marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

 

