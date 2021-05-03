Diaz-Canel calls US officials' alleged concerns about human rights in Cuba as shameful





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez called today on Twitter the alleged concerns of U.S. officials about the human rights, life and health of Cubans as shameful.



In this regard, he pointed out that it is the most powerful nation on the planet that cruelly condemns more than 11 million Cubans to hunger and shortages due to the criminal and inhumane policy of the economic, commercial and financial blockade.



According to the news media, Julie Chung, acting head of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, said on Saturday on Twitter that "the United States is extremely concerned about the well-being of Cuban activist @LMOAlcantara and urges the Cuban government to take immediate measures to protect his life and health".



Cubadebate reported that the mentioned citizen - who is being paid by the government for his actions through the money from the programs for Cuba received by the National Democratic Institute - is being treated in a public health facility, and his analysis shows that he was not starving, as he was fed and hydrated.



This article also pointed out that the current U.S. government does not express "utmost concern" for the terrible effects that the blockade has caused to the Cuban people, even more so in times of pandemic, when the 242 measures taken by Trump to tighten the criminal policy of siege, choking and aggression against the Cuban people are still in force.