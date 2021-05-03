All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba mourns loss of life after windstorms in China



HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuban FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla mourned today on Twitter the loss of human lives and material damage after the strong windstorms registered in Jiangsu, China.

According to the Chinese press agency Xinhua, at least eleven people died and dozens were injured after strong windstorms hit Jiangsu province on Friday.


The strong winds and hailstorms hit several cities in that territory, and according to the Jiangsu Provincial Emergency Management Department, caused the evacuation of at least 3,050 people.

