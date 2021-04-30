Cuban vice president tours food production centers and areas in Cuban province





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, Cuban VP, met this morning with AZCUBA executives and workers in the province of Camaguey(central Cuba), at the beginning of a meeting with representatives of food-producing areas in the territory.



In the sugar cane plant Brasil, about 80 kilometers northwest of this city, he exchanged about the vital importance of the sugar cane recovery and, in particular, that of the areas of that industry so that it can be incorporated into the upcoming sugar harvest.



The member of the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba was also interested in the self-sufficiency program of the municipality of Esmeralda, where the aforementioned factory is located, for the food guarantee of the area and the contribution it can give to the developing tourist area of Cayo Cruz.



Another issue of analysis was the diversification of the productive bases and the local development projects, while considering the patrimonial values of the Jaronu batey, a National Monument, with an appreciable degree of conservation of its buildings and design, in addition to its attractive relationship with the history of the Cuban sugar industry.



Valdes Mesa called for its protection and development in order to turn it into an interesting attraction for tourists in the Jardines del Rey 2008 Key.



He continued his tour of agricultural areas in the municipality of Sierra de Cubitas, north of the province, where the largest productive center of various crops in the territory is located.