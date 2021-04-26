Cuba holds a regatta against the U.S. blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) From this capital, Cubans joined the worldwide claim against the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States with a regatta on Sunday.



Some 40 boats of the Nautical Club and a flotilla of motorboats waved the flags of several nations accompanied by the Cuban flag, which waved freely along the Havana coastline, from near the Morro to the Torreón de la Chorrera, once again for a call for justice and love.



From the Malecon the regatta also received the support of students militants of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the Cuban people in general.



Omar de La Torres Gómez, coordinator of the youth organization, expressed to the Cuban News Agency that this struggle is tireless and necessary for the current and future generations, since the end of this hostile policy would be reversed in welfare and better quality of life for the population.



He pointed out that this Sunday three 10-meter flags were also placed in representative places in Havana: the San Carlos de La Cabaña Fortress, the Focsa building and the José Martí National Library.



This display of sovereignty was joined by a mural by visual artist Miriannys Montes de Oca on the side of Havana's Institute of History, in which she reflected, through the eyes of a child behind a window, the siege that the Cuban people have lived through for more than six decades.



On this day, Cuba also supported the world caravan for the end of the blockade from the provinces of Las Tunas and Villa Clara, where participants carried the national flag and other patriotic symbols on bicycles, motorcycles, motorcycles and cars.



According to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, the international mobilization against the blockade of the US administration against the largest of the Antilles began this Saturday and continued today in different regions of the planet, with the actions of associations of Cubans living in other countries, parliamentarians, academics and artists.



Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic, described this initiative as an unstoppable wave, in which in more than 20 cities in several continents, thousands took to the streets to demand the elimination of the blockade.



On June 23 Cuba will submit to the United Nations General Assembly for consideration the report Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America, whose accumulated general damages amount, in current prices, to 144 billion dollars.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulations and provisions of the US Government against Cuba were intensified, for a total of 243 sanctions.