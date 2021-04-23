Cuba tackles climate change with environmental initiatives





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA to its Spanish acronym) urged today on Twitter to combat the effects of climate change with global initiatives and national plans that have an impact at the local level, such as the Cuban Tarea Vida (Task Life).



According to CITMA's message, 2020 was one of the hottest years registered, with a global average temperature of approximately 1.2 °C above the pre-industrial level.



Faced with this reality, Cuba created on April 25, 2017 State Plan for Confronting Climate Change, Tarea Vida, with the purpose of prioritizing 73 Cuban municipalities, 63 of them in coastal areas and another 10 in the interior of the territory.



It also includes five strategic actions and eleven tasks aimed at counteracting the effects of climate change in vulnerable areas.



For its part, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Cuba said on the same socila media that the Manglar Vivo ("Living Mangrove") project has contributed to the improvement of ecosystem services as a protection barrier against coastal flooding.



It highlighted that in six years of this Cuban initiative, more than 4,000 hectares of swamp forest have been enriched with native species.