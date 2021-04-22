Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival starts today





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) The 19th Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival begins today its virtual sessions, which will not be an obstacle to enjoy the vocalization of birds, the amazing power of their flight, and the identification of those that surround their followers.



Sing, fly and soar like the birds is the suggestive title of this meeting, to be opened which opens today online due to the new COVID-19 outbreaks.



Coordinated by the Bird Ecology Group of the School of Biology of the University of Havana, according to Dr. Roberto Alonso Bosch, President of the Cuban Zoological Society, the meeting includes presentations of Cuban endemic species and information about their biology, as well as photos, songs, curiosities, games, contests, quizzes and exhibition of relevant scientific results, among other elements.



One of its main goals is to increase people’s knowledge about what makes each species unique and at the same time encourage love and admiration for birds with a view to protecting them and their habitats, said Alonso Bosch.



About 20 countries confirm their participation each year, although the BirdsCaribbean society and the Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival itself have their own Facebook page for their launches.



Alonso Bosch said that in 2021, with more time and the experience of the previous one, new materials and activities have been prepared, including the opening of a channel on Telegram (t.me/FAECCuba2021) and a Facebook page (Festival de las Aves Endémicas del Caribe en Cuba) to somehow facilitate interaction among the participants.