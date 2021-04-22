The settlement Fernandina de Jagua, now Cienfuegos, celebrates its 202nd anniversary





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Fernandina de Jagua, the former settlement known today as the city of Cienfuegos, celebrates today the 202nd anniversary of its foundation by Don Luis De Clouet and a group of French settlers.



In the shade of a genip (Sp. Jagua) tree, the colonel of the Royal Armies De Clouet distributed land for the first houses and established the requirements for the layout of the first blocks.



In José Martí Park, a rosette marks the exact birthplace of the settlement that would soon become a village and then a city, with more than enough merits to emerge as a Pearl—Cienfuegos is dubbed La Perla del Sur, or Pearl of the South—brimming with values that have made it stand out to the extreme of being inscribed on the World Heritage List.



There will be a wide range of cultural celebrations for the birth of the city that take heed its deep maritime roots and commemorate more than two centuries of development and flourishing.