Cuban students ratify support for the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) A representation of students and professors of the University of Havana (UH) gathered today at the Julio Antonio Mella Memorial to endorse the agreements and results of the recently concluded 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



Under the principle of continuing the construction of an increasingly prosperous, updated and united society, those present ratified their decision to contribute with their work and knowledge to this common strategy.



In the presence of Miriam Nicado, member of the Central Committee of the PCC and rector of the university, the Youth for Life award was also given to a group of students from different faculties for their collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.



Doctor of Science Jose Antonio Baujin, vice rector of the UH, commented that the participation of these young people in these tasks is an evidence of the leading position of the university center and of the youth to which the party congress, which was held from April 16 to 19 in Havana's Convention Center, called upon.

Ayuban Gutierrez and Jose Alejandro Ricardo, top leaders of the PCC and the Union of Young Communists at the UH, respectively, were also present at the Julio Antonio Mella memorial Tuesday.