Eighth Communist Congress, Cornerstone in Cuban Political History





Havana, April 19 (ACN) The 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party was described as a cornerstone in the history of the revolution as it marked the transfer to the country’s major tasks to new generations of Cubans.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, current Cuban President, was elected to head the political organization. He thanked the historic generation of the revolution for their trust on the new leaders who will continue with their tasks faithful to the ideas of Fidel Castro and Jose Marti.



In his address of the plenary session Diaz-Canel considered the main scenarios for the Communist Party to play its role by introducing new working methods based on the computerization of the country, social communication, innovation and sciences.



Diaz-Canel denounced the strengthening US blockade of Cuba describing as the largest violation against the human rights of a nation, but at the same time he mentioned aras for bilateral cooperation with the US.



The congress’ closing session release the results of the vote of 115 members of the new Central Committee of the Party.



The communist gathering ran April 16-19 in Havana, with the participation of 300 out of over 700 thousand party members, due to the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 spread.