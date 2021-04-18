Delegates evaluate the draft Strategy for the Implementation of the Cadre Policy

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 18 (ACN) Delegates participating in Commission No. 3 of the 8th Party Congress highlighted the comprehensiveness of the draft Strategy for the implementation of the Cadres Policy for the period 2021-2026 presented today in Havana.



Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, member of the Political Bureau and President of the Republic, presided over the analysis, which was introduced by Rosario del Pilar Pentón Díaz, member of the Party Central Committee and rector of the Ñico López Higher Studies School of the Party.

The objective of the document is to provide the Party leadership with a systemic work design to achieve superior results in the application of the Cadres Policy.



The strategy should be put into practice in a highly complex scenario, in which the country has important projects such as the ordering task and the implementation of the economic and social strategy to face the world crisis, aggravated by the COVID-19, as well as the intensification of the US blockade, and for this the actions of the cadres are needed.



The document proposes seven strategic objectives among which are to consolidate the leading role of the Party from the base, to strengthen the responsibility that corresponds to the leaders, to effectively manage the processes of selection, development and evaluation of the cadres, the reserve and quarry, with priority in the work with the youth.



It also proposes to raise to higher levels the intransigence against corruption, crime, violations and indiscipline, to establish a research program on the management activity, the work with cadres, reserves and quarries; to create a unique system for the preparation and improvement of cadres and reserves, and to establish policies aimed at reinforcing their social image, attention and stimulation.



The delegates debated on a proposal for a model for the transition of cadres which, according to the President of the Republic, is not a scheme but a work guide and points out important elements for the different processes of the Policy.



The document states the need that in their training process, people with qualities for cadres should pass their military service, obtain a university degree, complete a training period in which they are linked to a labor group and can exercise their profession, and also improve professionally and carry out research.



The model envisages their transit through different political or administrative management structures.



The President highlighted, among the qualities that should characterize a cadre, the ideological, ethical, revolutionary and professional preparation, the ability to lead and not to wait for instructions, revolutionary restlessness and sensitivity to the problems of the people, as well as modesty and humility, tenacity and firmness before the enemy and adverse conditions, willingness to listen and debate, work as a team and feel the responsibility that we are trainers of cadres.



In the debate on the proposal, Homero Acosta, delegate for Havana, pointed out that the difficulties present in the policy of cadres do not respond to the lack of documents but to problems that lie in the responsibility of the men and women who have to apply them correctly.



The fundamental issue has to do with the subjective component, it is necessary to eradicate certain vices and bear in mind that the Cadre Policy is not measured by its statistical results, what is important are the results achieved in management.



Ramón Saborido, delegate for Cienfuegos, pointed out that the document talks about a National Science and Innovation Program, which should be based on an action-research method, so that it can give results as they are applied, because as requirements for cadres, besides being very revolutionary, capacities and competences are also needed.



Josefina Vidal, member of the Central Committee, said that in addition to defining the competencies of managers, their attributions must also be specified, and this element must be included in their periodic evaluation, because the lack of knowledge of their powers often hinders the efficiency and agility of the processes, increases the bureaucratic burden and makes decision-making and the search for solutions unnecessarily slow.



Later, Oscar Silvera, Minister of Justice and guest at the Congress, pointed out that in the institutions it is necessary to create an environment of control and reinforce one of legality, and for this purpose the directors must know the legal norms that regulate the fundamental functions of the institution.



In this regard, Rubén Remigio, president of the People's Supreme Court, said that the cadres also have to show an attitude to comply with the laws and many times this is absent.



He explained that Decree Law number 13 and the regulations on the system of work with State and Government cadres and its reserve were recently published, and other regulations are being worked on, among them one related to administrative processes for the right of citizens to complain about incorrect actions of legal and natural persons.



Another of the topics highlighted in the debate was the influence of military service in the formation of young people and cadres, which was emphasized by Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, member of the Political Bureau and Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

The figure of the Intendent, born as a result of the new political organization of the Cuban State with the Constitution approved in 2019, was pointed out as a very important link for the materialization of the Policy.



On the subject, Díaz-Canel pointed out that the Party must interpret how the Policy is going to be inserted in local development strategies, for which there are potentialities and municipal university centers have an enormous influence.



Miguel Mario Cabrera Castellanos, member of the Central Committee and head of the Directorate of State and Government Cadres, pointed out that this figure and its leadership teams have had to carry out their work in very complex social and economic conditions, so it is necessary to expand their preparation under the umbrella of local development strategies.



COVID-19 has been limiting the usual ways of preparing the cadres and it is necessary to reconnect them, so the use of other modalities and platforms that are not only face-to-face is being studied, he added.



Later on, the President of the Republic pointed out that one of the most novel elements in the conceptualization of the economic and social model and the Guidelines is to defend the autonomy of the municipalities and this must also have an expression in the Cadres Policy.



He pointed out that a study from the government has shown that an important part of the structures in the municipalities are of provincial or national subordination, so the Ministry of Economy and Planning has the task of defining what a municipality must have in order to be able to develop according to its characteristics.



At the conclusion of the debates, the delegates participating in the Commission approved the Draft Resolution Valuation of the Cadre Policy of the Party, the UJC, the mass organizations, the State and the Government. Role of the Party to achieve superior results.