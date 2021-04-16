Cuban Communist Party Congress starts in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) began this Friday in Havana city with words of Fidel Castro, historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, during the First Party Congress in 1975.



The Congress is presided over by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, and attended by Miguel Díaz-Canel, President of the Republic of Cuba and member of the Political Bureau.



José Ramón Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the PCC, said that in the five years since the 7th Congress the Cuban people have worked on the implementation of the guidelines of the economic and social policy of the Revolution. What has been achieved and what remains to be done has been analyzed by the grassroots organizations and regional structures of the Party and registered in the documents to be submitted to the delegates for analysis and approval.



Those attending the Congress come from all social sectors, that is, workers, peasants, intellectuals, scientists, combatants and retirees of both genders and every race, and 94% of them are university graduates.



They approved the documents governing the functioning of the Congress, based on a program that includes the reading of the Central Report by the First Secretary of the Party and its discussion in the plenary session this morning.



The delegates will work in three commissions focused on the Party’s practical and ideological performance, the cadre policy, and the socioeconomic achievements since the 7th Congress, as well as the plans to keep advancing in the development of the country.











