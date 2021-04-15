Cuban Foreign Minister to Take Part at Ibero-American Conference





Havana, April 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will participate at the II Ministerial Meeting of the Ibero-American Conference on Thursday.



The ministerial session was preceded by the 4th Meeting of National Coordinators and Cooperation of Ibero-America, April 13 and 14, which defined the topics to be addressed by the foreign ministers first and later by the heads of state at the 27th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of States and Government to take place April 21st.



Cuba will take part through a videoconference at the event which will consider the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in Ibero-America as well as the innovative actions taken against the pandemic.