Vietnamese Company Contributes Diapers to Cuban Children





Artemisa, Cuba, April 13 (ACN) The Vietnamese Thai Bihn Global Investment Corporation, based at the western Cuban Mariel Special Development Zone has donated 204 thousand disposable diapers for the Cuban social assistance program for challenged children in the province of Artemisa.



Company general director Vi Nguyen Phuong said that her entity works with Vietnamese capital and aims at meeting the children diaper demand in Cuba including physically and mentally challenged children as part of the company’s social program.



Isaac Magdiel Rodriguez, 11, and Joan Reinoso, 12, suffer from child cerebral paralysis and they need to permanently wear diapers. Their mothers Maria Caridad Marti and Justina Piloto are very grateful to the supportive gesture by the Vietnamese company.

The entity expects to start producing other hygiene products this year including hand tissues to protect children from getting sick with COVID 19.