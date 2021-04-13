Danish Activists Salute Anniversary of Cuban Victory at Bay of Pigs





Havana, April 12 (ACN) The Danish-Cuban Friendship Association sent a message saluting a new anniversary of the victory against the 1961 US-led mercenary invasion of Bay of Pigs and the declaration of the Socialist Revolution and stressed the symbolism of the upcoming 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party April 16-19.



For Cuba and all its millions of friends around the world that victory was a historic event revealing that patriotism and justice can defeat military supremacy, reads the message sent to the Cuban Friendship Institute on Monday.

Cuban society is now an example of equality and social wellbeing and it has become a humanitarian power based on internationalism and solidarity, the message stressed.

We celebrate to be linked to the Cuban people and their revolution through strong bonds of friendship; we reiterate our supportive commitment, concludes the letter.