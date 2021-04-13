Diaz-Canel greets Cubans in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, greeted today on Twitter the Cuban health and construction collaborators, diplomats and the residents' community in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



The president also sent a hug to the brotherly people of St. Vincent, who are still recovering from the disaster caused by the seismic activity of the La Soufriere volcano last week.



According to the Seismic Research Center of the University of the West Indies, the eruption's strength provoked lightning and raised a 10-kilometer-high ash column.



At the time, 48 members of the health and construction brigade from Cuba were in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in addition to the more than 120 Cubans who reside there on a temporary or permanent period.



Local scientists affirm that new eruptions are not ruled out, which may surpass the last ones that occurred in the country in 1979.