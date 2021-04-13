Cuban Radio and TV Contribute to Regional Integration





Havana, April 12 (ACN) The Cuban Social and Economic model of socialist nature establishes that communication, information and knowledge are public assets and rights of the people.



The statement was made by the president of the Cuban Radio and Television Institute Alfonso Noya as he addressed a political communication session of the regional integration bloc known as Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our Americas-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).



Meanwhile Institute first vice-president Waldo Ramirez said that Cuba’s participation at the ALBA-TCP session opened with a gesture of support for the people and government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who have faced a serious natural disaster.



During the videoconference, participants addressed ethical, cultural and ideological challenges imposed on the progressive left as well as communicational experiences related to the struggle against COVID-19.