Workers' Day in Cuba to honor health personnel, Diaz-Canel highlighted





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, said today on Twitter that the workers' day in Cuba will pay tribute to health personnel, for their contribution in the fight against the COVID-19.



The Cuban head of state expressed that the day will be celebrated from the physical distance imposed by the pandemic.



Diaz-Canel linked his message on the aforementioned social media to the call for the date, issued by the Cuban Workers' Federation and its National Trade Unions.



The statement underlined that under the slogan: "United: We Make Cuba", the activities will ratify before the world the majority commitment of the Cuban people to carry forward the revolutionary project: From Marti, socialist and from Fidel.



The call also points out that this May 1st will be an important scenario to ratify the gratitude to health and science workers for their dedication and contribution to the care of the lives of Cubans and citizens of more than 46 countries in the world.