Mourning for decease of the president of the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) The Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba regrets the death Wednesday of their president José Manuel Pérez Andino (Manolo Ogbeyono).



“We have lost a great Babalawo, a great man, an excellent father, a great Mason, a great abakuá, a wonderful person and an incomparable friend,” the Yoruba Association wrote on its Facebook account.



Born in 1954, Manolo Ogbeyono was an ecumenical religious leader of great prestige and authority, as well as a coordinating member of the Cuban Interreligious Platform.



In 2006, Ogbeyono joined the Yoruba Cultural Association, founded in 1991, and served as its president until his decease.



“A very sad day for us, for our religious community and especially for his wife, children and relatives,” the Association remarked.