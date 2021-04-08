Cuba Defends Genre Equality in COVID-19 Times





Havana, April 7 (ACN) The general secretary of the Cuban Women’s Federation Teresa Amarelle called to promote genre equality and equity in Latin America and the Caribbean at times when women constitute a highly affected social sector by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing the High-Level Authorities Session on Women and Genre Affairs with the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our Americas organization, the Cuban representative stressed the significance of solidarity and cooperation to reach genre equality in all countries of this region.



The Cuban official exposed the damage inflicted on the Cuban people by the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island nation, which she described as a genocidal policy which violates the Cuban people’s human rights.



Since its setting up in 2004 by Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, the Bolivarian Alliance has promoted genre equality and women’s empowerment as a major goal of that regional integration organization.