Cuban Farmer Says Transgenic Corn is Highly Productive





Matanzas, April 5 (ACN) Yens Martin is a well-known Cuban farmer who grows different grains varieties in his farm in the locality of Perico, western Matanzas province. He stressed the good yield of his hybrid and transgenic corn plantation destined to animal feed as an alternative to the country’s costly imports.



Yens Martin told the Cuban News Agency that his most recent harvest contributed over 6 t/hectare because the seeds are of very high quality.



In his farm called El Rincon the farmer develops crops such as beans, plantain, and fruits which he commercializes in the province.



Yens was one of the few famers here who managed to control the trip plague which attacks crop flowers particularly damaging bean fields. He used agro-ecological agents and other products that prevented the trips damaging his plantations.



The transgenic corn is resistance to plagues and different diseases said the farmer who praised the characteristics and gifts of the crop. Photos at http://fotos.acn.cu)