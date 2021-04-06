Telecommuting: a far-reaching work arrangement





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) More than 7,000 people in this province who work remotely describe telecommuting as a timely, far-reaching and profitable form of employment in times of COVID-19.



A year after the disease appeared in Cuba, this measure has proved its effectiveness to favor social distancing and confirms its potential in labor terms with its many advantages, including the saving of resources.



Local telecommuters, among them journalists, university professors and researchers, hold that it is quite flexible and very useful when it comes to time management and to the possibility of using virtual platforms and other media to encourage the development of technological competencies and collective work.



Telecommuting is also referred to among its practitioners as an unprecedented experience of unlimited potential, and something that we could combine with on-site work once the epidemiological contingency is over.



Remote working falls under Act 116 of 2014 of the Cuban Labor Code. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security and a number of agencies and universities are currently studying the subject and the possibility of establishing permanent telecommuting positions.