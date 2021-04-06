Consumer protection in times of monetary reorganization





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) As part of the work currently being developed by the state directorates of Domestic Trade in terms of consumer protection, they visited more than 390 establishments in January and February, including shops, eateries, agricultural markets, outlets, and family care units, among others.



Yalina Garbey Rivera, director of Consumer Protection of the Ministry of Domestic Trade of Cuba, reported that as a result of this verification in different municipalities of the country, some 420 deficiencies were detected and 56 penalties were imposed. These problems were mostly related to violation of working hours, the absence of managers from their establishments, and the display of outdated information.



Other problems, she added, had to do with the lack of sufficient money for change, irregularities in prices, low product quality in food and drink establishments, and the refusal by the staff to charge customers through the electronic payment systems installed.



There have been complaints regarding price violations and sales of poor quality goods, in violation of Decree-Law No.30 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, which establishes fines between 5,000 and 15,000 pesos, she explained.



Cuba has in place legal safeguards under Resolution 54/2018 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, which lays down consumer protection principles related to the inviolability of these rights, and the enforcement of consumer rights becomes a special priority in times of monetary reorganization.