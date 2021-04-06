Cuba launches new web site Cubaeduca





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) The Cuban Informatics and Audiovisual Media Company, Cinesoft, presented a new version of the CubaEduca web portal, in celebration of the 59th anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 60th anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers' Organization (OPJM).



According to the Cuban ministry of education's website, in addition to downloading the teleclasses, students will be able to access lessons, audiovisual materials and interactive exercises to favor the creation of personal learning environments.

CubaEduca is defined as a networked educational community of the National Education System, accessible from all national networks except for the private networks of Joven Club.

The purpose of this portal is to guarantee a space for communication and exchange of the contents of the national education curriculum from preschool to 12th grade, based on the use of technologies for scientific and pedagogical development.

This digital space brings together several pages of the Ministry that facilitate the consultation of learning contents of the different levels of education, both for students, teachers and the entire Cuban family.

The site also includes a hundred educational software, access to a digital library and an academic search engine.