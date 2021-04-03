Cuba holds marathon for World Physical Activity Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) With a virtual aerobic rathon, among other actions, the World Day of Physical Activity will be celebrated in Cuba starting today and ending on April 6.



The slogan "A little counts for a lot" is the theme of 2021, at a time when mankind is facing one of the worst pandemics that has devastated the planet due to the COVID-19.



In the call sent to the press, it is expressed that the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation ( INDER by its Spanish acronym), invites all the population to actively join this event that encourages the preservation and development of the cardiorespiratory work capacity.



The intention is to support the request of the World Health Organization in 2002, through a resolution to its member states to celebrate the World Physical Activity Day, also known as Move for Health.



In 2013, the United Nations established April 6 as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, a date that recognizes the potential of sport to create an enabling environment on the planet to achieve the Millennium Development Goals.