Cuban Head of State Meets Russian Vice-president





Havana, April 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez met on Thursday with Yuri Borisov, Russian vice-president and co-president of the Russian-Cuban Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Commercial and Scientific and Technical Cooperation who paid a visit to the island to attend the 18th session of that bilateral mechanism.



President Diaz-Canel and Yuri Borisov addressed the excellent state of bilateral political relations between Moscow and Havana, as well as the economic, commercial and financial links. The Cuban leader sent a fraternal message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The distinguished visitor was accompanied by deputy ministers for economic development and for finances Vladimir Ilichev and Timur Maksimov and by Russian ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov.